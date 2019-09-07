Hartford Courant Obituaries
Leo Francis Foglia


1928 - 2019
Leo Francis Foglia, 91, of East Hartford, loving and devoted husband of 70 years to Gladys (Rich) Foglia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at home. He was born in Hartford the son of Leon and Anna (Sullivan) Foglia. Leo was a US Navy veteran. He retired as President of the Locals, at Western Union after 45 years of dedicated employment. He was a parishioner of St. Rose Church where he also served as an usher. Leo was an avid reader, who could often be found at the local library. He loved golfing, bowling and playing horseshoes. He was a true family man, traveling with Gladys and their children on family vacations. He even turned trips to the ice cream parlor into an adventure. He truly was a wonderful father. Besides his beloved Gladys, Leo leaves his daughter, Anne Foglia of Plainville; grandchildren, Crystal Quiles and her husband Jason of Enfield, Raymond Kulas of Bolton, and Jonathan Soucy of Plainville; great grandchildren, Alicia, Mark, Max, Jenica, and Xavier. Leo was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Kulas and son, David Foglia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (September 9, 2019) at 10 AM at North American Martyrs Parish in St Rose Church, 33 Church St. East Hartford,. Please meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, on Sunday, September 8th from 2 to 4 PM. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
