Leo Porcello of Enfield, loving husband of Mary Porcello, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at home, surrounded by his family. Leo and Mary were married for 65 years. They were deeply in love and best friends. Leo was the son of Matteo and Marian Porcello. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was part of the occupying force in Japan. Leo attended Enfield High School, where he was captain of the football team, he graduated from the University of Connecticut, received a master's degree from Central Connecticut State College, and a sixth-year professional educator degree. Leo was employed by the Town of Enfield as a Teacher, later becoming the Head of the Special Education Department. He spent 36 years pursuing his passion of educating his students. Leo loved playing and watching golf, taking trips to Italy, socializing with all of his friends, and working outdoors in the yard, but especially loved spending time with his family. He always made time to attend his children and grandchildren's events and would always lend a helping hand when needed, especially if something had to be painted. He leaves a large, adoring family. In addition to his wife Mary, he leaves four children, Leah Moon and husband, Jeff, David Porcello and his wife, Susan, Patricia Ponziani and her husband, Peter, and Thomas Porcello and his wife, LuAnne; eleven grandchildren, Jacqueline Procyk and her husband, Stephen, Catherine Bailey and her husband, Andrew Kenney, Dean Porcello and his wife, Kelsey, Karoline Porcello, Maria Porcello, John Ponziani, Catherine Ponziani, Mary Ponziani, Stephen Porcello, Jeanette Porcello, and Olivia Porcello; and 3 great- grandchildren, Jack Procyk, Julia Procyk and Violet Kenney. He also leaves his sister, Mary Faits, and brother-in-law Sebastian Fiore and husband Louis Zellick, and joins his sister, Prudence Cerrato and brother Salvatore Porcello.Leo was a devoted member of Saint Patrick's Parish. He became a Eucharistic Minister in 2001, was a member of church council, served as a Homefront participant, and was a member of the Church's Foodshare program. As part of his desire to help others less fortunate, Leo was very active in non-profit organizations. He was one of the original members who started the Friendship House, which provided housing for troubled teens, and a long-time Board member of the Enfield Literacy Volunteers. Leo and Mary also sponsored several children from Guatemala.Leo and Mary would like to thank all the health care professionals that made Leo's last year enjoyable and entertaining, and cared for him as if he was family. A special thanks to Dmitriy, Amy, and Patricia who went above and beyond the call of duty. Also, a special thanks to great friends Jim Viola and Ray Montagna, and of course neighbors, Lauren and Sarah.Friends and family may call at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St, Enfield, CT 06082, followed by military honors. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leo's memory to Autism Families CONNECTicut, P.O Box 370162, West Hartford, CT 06137 or at www.autismfamiliesct.org. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary