The family of Leo R. Bergeron is sad to announce his passing on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He leaves his former wife, Pamela; his wonderful daughter, Tara; his two lovely granddaughters, Miranda and Michela; two beautiful great grandchildren, Lily and Bryce; his brother, Mark and his wife Deb; two sisters-in-law, Rhonda and Bev; and many friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Irene (Jean) Bergeron; his son, Tate; his grandson; Adam; and two brothers, Roger and Paul. We will miss you Papa Bear! Love you forever and ever and always. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Palmertown Cemetery, Bass Rd., Scotland, CT. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Coventry Volunteer Fire Association, 1755 Main St., Coventry, CT 06238. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.