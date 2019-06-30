Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Cathedral,
1492 Silver Lane,
East Hartford, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Cathedral,
1492 Silver Lane
East Hartford, CT
Leon A. Dudley


1931 - 2019
Leon A. Dudley, 87, of Newington, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born December 24, 1931 in North Carolina. Leon proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Before retiring Leon was a truck driver. He is survived by two sons, Kevin Dudley and Lisa his daughter-in-law of Hartford and Leon Dudley, Jr. of Hartford; five grandchildren, Klarise, Bryan, Dana, Kimberly, Leon, III; a great grandchild, Tyshawn Stroud; a dear family friend, Kathleen Register of Hartford. His family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford from 10-11 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will be in Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. South Green Memorial Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
