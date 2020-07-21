Leon D. Lamont Sr, 85, of Southington passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the HCC of New Britain. He was the loving husband of Angelina (Coppola) Lamont for over 60 years. Born Sept. 2, 1934 in New Britain, he was the son of the late William and Alina (Hooker) Lamont. Leon was a veteran serving with the US Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received the Purple Heart for being wounded in the line of duty. He was employed at Tuttle & Bailey in New Britain, and Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington/East Hartford until his retirement. He enjoyed watching sports and playing cards with his children. In addition to his wife he is survived by his 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. He is also survived by 2 brothers and he is predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Calling hours are on Wednesday, 7/22/2020 from 4-7:00pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 211 North Main St, Southington. Service will be at DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 9:00am Thursday, 7/23/2020. Mass at Our Lady Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville, at 10:00am. He will be buried with Military Honors, at 12:00pm at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com