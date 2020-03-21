|
Leon Dolby of Somers, passed away Wednesday. Born Oct. 29, 1932 in Hartford to Jennie & Morris Dolby, he was raised in the North End of Hartford during the depression. Leon's father died when he was 18 months old, at 14 he forged his date of birth and joined the National Guard. A survivor of the 1944 circus fire, he graduated from Weaver High School in 1950. In 1953 Leon was drafted and served in Germany for 2 years. Using the GI Bill, Leon graduated from U of H, working for American Standard, an aerospace machine shop in Hartford, ultimately becoming their Sales Manager. In the early 70's he independently represented several aerospace manufacturers. In addition to his sales career, Leon owned and operated an insurance and travel business as well as serving 18 years as the town's elected tax collector. Leon's career was capped with a long tenure at Mountain Tree Service, the company his son founded. In 1958 Leon married his wife of 62 years, Shirley. Together they raised their sons first in Enfield then from 1964 in Somers where he lived for the rest of his life. Shirley & Leon were "Ozzie and Harriet" to their sons. An imposing figure who commanded respect from all who knew him, he was the first to offer help or compassion to everyone. There are few people who grew up in Somers in the 70's or 80's who were not in some way touched by Leon's generosity and commitment to community. Family, politics & sports were Leon's passions (though his family often wondered in what order). Leon believed in giving back to the community; his commitment to local organizations is long and varied: Chairman of the Democratic Town Committee, delegate to the state party conventions, Little League officer and Coach, Boy Scout leader, youth football organizer, founder of the Somers beautification committee, among many others. An avid supporter of UCONN sports in his later years, he cheered on his sons and grandchildren in baseball, football, wrestling, field hockey and softball, seldom missing a game or meet, concert or recital. He had a unique way of making each member of his family feel that THEY had the "special" bond with Dad or Grandpa. He loved spending time gardening, arguing politics and traveling to his beloved "Ocean's Lure" in Kennebunk. Leon lived a full life, the night before he passed he made a point to tell us all that he felt he had a wonderful wife and family and had lived a full and complete life. He asked that we celebrate his life instead of mourning its end. Besides his wife, Leon left a devoted family; sons Wayne (Leslie) of North Kingstown RI, Barry (Sharon) of Stafford Springs, grandchildern Matthew (Cassie) in North Yarmouth Maine, Meagan Sheridan (Joe) in Marlborough, Forest, and Heather of Stafford Springs and Emerson in Bowdoinham Maine and great grandsons Joey and Declan Dolby. At Leons request there will be no services. He was a really great man- - a mensch
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020