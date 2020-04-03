|
Leon Elmer "Mac" McNelly, Jr., 92, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Bette Katherine (Almandinger) McNelly, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Leon was born on November 1, 1927 in Burnham, ME, Leon was the son of the late Leon E. McNelly and Iva A. (Treworgy) McNelly. Leon attended Clinton High School in Clinton, ME for two years before moving to Connecticut in 1942 and graduating from Shelton High School in 1944. He attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a BS degree in 1949. While in college, he met and in 1948 married his love Bette. Also in 1948, while still in school, he began his career with Aetna Life & Casualty, where he retired from in 1988 after 40 years of dedicated service. Leon was a proud descendant of Michael McNally, a veteran of the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, as well as a descendant of James Treworgy and Catherine Shapleigh, who were among the founders of Kittery Point, ME. He was also a descendant of King Edwards I of England (1219-1307). Leon also entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 during the Korean Conflict, where he served mainly in the Provost Marshals office at Camp Pendleton, CA. He was honorably discharged from active service in 1954, attaining the rank of Sergeant. In 1951, he and Bette settled in Wethersfield, where they raised their family and he became an active member of the community. Leon was a member of the Wethersfield Historical Society, where he served as President, the Connecticut Society of Genealogists, the Connecticut Historical Society and the New England Historic Genealogical Society. He was Co-Founder of the PTA of the local school and he was an active member of the community chest previously known as The United Way. In addition to his wife of 71 years, Leon will be missed by his sons, Roger A. McNelly and his wife Patricia (Folta) of Moodus and Lee E. McNelly of Wethersfield, along with his cherished grandchildren, Daniel McNelly and his wife Kellie, Kaitlyn McNelly, Brian McNelly and his wife Kristie, Jennifer McNelly and Michael McNelly and his wife Cara, his great-grandson, Owen McNelly and his great-granddaughter, Riley McNelly, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Chester E. McNelly, Albert S. McNelly and Frank W. McNelly. Funeral services and burial at Village Cemetery in Wethersfield, with military honors will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020