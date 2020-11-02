Leon H. Viets, 86, husband of Lois (Scala) Viets, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday evening, October 30, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 22, 1934, Leon, known best as Mike, was the son of the late Leon H. Viets, Sr and Mildred (Hamilton) Viets. He was a lifelong resident of East Granby. He was an Operating Engineer for most of his career in construction, he served on the East Granby Volunteer Fire Department including a term as the Assistant Fire Chief and currently was an honorary member. He owned three businesses, L.H. Viets Trucking, Miller & Viets Paving, and Miller & Viets Arctic Cat. He was a racing enthusiast involved with local teams including his own. He was a member of the East Granby Historical Society and Friendship Club. He was a member of Valley Lodge #36 in Simsbury and Melha Temple Shrine in Springfield, MA. Leon was a lifelong member of East Granby Congregational Church. In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, he leaves four children: Michael Viets, Scott Viets and his wife Robin, Timothy Viets and his wife Marla, and Kelly Gibson and her husband Blake; as well as eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers; and a sister. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to East Granby Congregational Church, P.O. Box 390, East Granby, CT 06026 or to the East Granby Historical Society, P.O. Box 188, East Granby, CT 06026. For online condolences or to view the service live or after November 15th at 2 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
