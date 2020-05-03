5/22/31- 4/23/20 Lee passed away on April 23 due to complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. He was born in The Bronx, NY to the late Max and Ethel (Braun) Ziegler. Lee leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Wilma (Stern); daughter Karen (Leonard) Nolan; grandson David (Maren) Nolan and great-granddaughters Marley and Lennox; granddaughter Melissa (Michael) Anthony and their children, Michael and Haley. He was the much loved Uncle Sonny to Andrea, Susan, Iris and Ginger. Lee was predeceased by sons Daniel and Andrew; and his sister, Gloria Greenwald. After Lee returned from serving in Korea, he resumed his education in engineering and joined Hamilton Standard in 1958 with positions mainly in Space Systems on various programs, including the space shuttle, retiring in 1991. A private service will be held in the near future. Donations in Lee's memory may be made to Temple Sinai, 41 W. Hartford Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.