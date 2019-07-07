Leona (Gourinski) Crosby, 91, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Evergreen Healthcare. She was born in Hazardville on April 24, 1928, the loving daughter to the late Archie and Catherine (Rudzinski) Gourinski. Leona was a graduate of Enfield High School class of 1946. Following her graduation, she began her career at Bigelow Sanford where she worked for 15 years. She enjoyed Polish Picnics, annual trips to Cape Cod, and tending to her garden. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leona is survived by her two children, Michael Rooney and his wife, Donna of Ellington, and Cheryl Liggett and her husband, Glenn of Vernon; two sisters, Frances Cerrato of Enfield, and Stacia McKenna of Windsor Locks; five grandchildren, Matthew Rooney of Ellington, Michael Rooney and his wife, Elena of Tolland, Sam Rooney of Willington, and Ryan and Peter Liggett of Vernon; four great grandchildren, Alexia, Tristan, Luke and Mickey; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, William Crosby, Leona was also predeceased by two brothers, Henry and Frederick Gourinski; two sisters, Helen Colton and Ann Moreau; and her former husband, Charles Rooney. Services and burial will be held privately. Donations in memory of Leona may be made to Shiner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019