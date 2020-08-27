Leona (Skinger) Gowac died August 25, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Lee was born in Willimantic, CT to Edward and Mary (Sadeski) Skinger. Lee's mom died when she was very young. Her father later re-married Anne Kolode, who Lee thought of as her own mother as the family moved to New Britain. Lee met the love of her life Joseph Gowac at a dance at the Polish National Home, and in 1955 they married and moved to Moodus where they raised their four children John, Sharon, Kenneth and Sandra. Lee lost her husband Joe in 1979 at a young age and worked multiple jobs to support her young family. She worked in the East Haddam School system cafeteria for many years until her retirement. Beside her love of family, Lee enjoyed watching UConn women's basketball and Boston Red Sox games, and listening to her polka music. Lee was a communicant at St. Bridget's Church and an active member of the St. Bridget's Ladies Guild, enjoying her time working at the annual strawberry festival. She is survived by her son John (Cookie) Gowac, Sharon (Jim) Morace, Kenneth (Kim) Gowac, Sandra (Ed) Adametz; grandchildren John (JJ), Kimberly, Kristen, Nicholas, Joseph, Jillian, Sarah, Monika, Erika, Edward (EJ), Mary; great grandchildren Maeve, Willa, Miles, Kole, and Violet; her brother John Skinger, sisters in law Sophie Skinger, Frances Parkus, cousin Leonard Skinger, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Edmund Skinger. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Bridget's Church in Moodus. Burial will follow. Biega's Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. At Lee's request, there will be no calling hours. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the East Haddam Ambulance Association for their prompt and courteous service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Haddam Ambulance Association or the St. Bridget's Ladies Guild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store