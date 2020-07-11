1/1
Leona H. Kearns
1931 - 2020
Leona H. Kearns, 89, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at Crestfield Rehabilitation. Leona was born March 5, 1931 in Maine, daughter of Mae Hawkes. She was raised in Maine and worked as a Brazer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and continued her artistic skill designing Tiffany Glass works of art. She was an avid proponent for equal rights for all, women and minorities. She and her best friend, June Pinkin of Manchester, would stand on the street corners, to fight for their causes. She won her battle with cancer in 1974 and survived two open heart surgeries. She was a fighter to the end. Leona is survived by two sons, Andy Kearns and Christopher Kearns and his wife Diane; four grandchildren: Kimberly Kearns and husband Tom Bielecki, Debbie Kearns, Paul Kearns and Danny Kearns and his wife Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Melora and Rowan Kearns. She also has many surviving nieces and nephews. Besides both parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Leonard Kearns, Sr.; and two sons, Leonard Kearns, Jr. and Michael Kearns. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 13th at 10am in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St. Manchester. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for condolences online, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. James Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
