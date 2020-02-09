Hartford Courant Obituaries
Leonard A. Dabrowski, 72, of South Windsor passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He leaves his wife of almost 50 years Della (Vandergrift) Dabrowski, his sister Marianne Rice and her husband Tim of Wethersfield and a nephew he loved like a son Tyrrell Dabrowski and his wife Tansley and their three children of South Windsor. He also leaves nephew Robert Landolphi and his wife Angela and their three children of Hampton, CT., a niece Dana Drouin and her husband Tony and their two children of South Windsor, and nephews Jeffrey Vandergrift of Florence, MA and Kevin and Robert Vandergrift of Sarasota, FL. Len worked in the construction field most of his life and was owner of Action Interiors. Per his request there are no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Rest in peace our treasured husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
