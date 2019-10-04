Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary Church
15 Maplewood Ave
East Hartford, CT
Leonard A. Riccio


1942 - 2019
Leonard A. Riccio Obituary
Leonard A. Riccio, 77 of East Hartford, CT passed peacefully Thursday, September 26th 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on July 11th 1942 in Hartford, CT, Leonard was the son of the late Dominic and Camilla (Notarfrancesco) Riccio and a resident of East Hartford for over 50 years. Educated in Hartford, he graduated from Eli Whitney Technical School and served in the United States National Guard. Following his enlistment in the military, Leonard worked for 28 years at Connecticut Natural Gas until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and woodworking projects and was meticulous in everything he did. Besides his parents, Leonard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Beverly Cherwinski Riccio and their adored dogs Muffin, Buttons and Teddy. He is survived by his cousins, Alice Hickey, James and Maryann Coleman, Anthony and Claire DeMaio, Joseph Riccio, and Leonard Riccio. A special thank you to his guardian angel who has been with him through it all. Calling hours will be held at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford on Monday, October 7th from 9-10:30am. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after calling hours at 11am at St Mary Church, 15 Maplewood Ave, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
