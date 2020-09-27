1/1
Leonard A. Savastio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard A. (Bud) Savastio, 88, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Bernice (Boehler) Savastio, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, PA son of Leonard B. and Ruth (Seiple) Savastio, he was raised in Bethlehem, PA where he attended Liberty High School and Lehigh University for 2 years. He then enlisted in the Navy where he trained to become a plane captain aboard the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict and honorably discharged after 2 years. When he left the Navy, he met Bernie, they married and then attended The University of Colorado majoring in Aeronautical Engineering. After graduating, he worked at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford for 28 years. Upon retiring from Pratt & Whitney, he was a security guard at Foxwoods Casino for 25 years and retired early in 2019. He enjoyed working on cars, crossword puzzles and reading. He was a member of South Congregational Church in East Hartford since 1960. He was a member of Masonic, Columbia Lodge AF & AM and a member of Eastern Star, Good Intent Chapter #17, South Glastonbury. He was a former member of the Manchester Silk City Barbershoppers. He was an avid golfer and a UCONN Huskies basketball fan. Besides his wife Bernie, to whom he was married for 64 years, he leaves his sons, Craig and Brian Savastio, daughter Sherry Savastio and two grandsons, Christopher and Zachary Lafontaine. He also leaves his sister Doris Norton and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Evangeline Reichl. Although he is gone from our sight, he will always be in our hearts. "Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you love them." Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The South Congregational Church in East Hartford or The American Heart Association. To sign an online memorial guest book, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved