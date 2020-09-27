Leonard A. (Bud) Savastio, 88, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Bernice (Boehler) Savastio, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, PA son of Leonard B. and Ruth (Seiple) Savastio, he was raised in Bethlehem, PA where he attended Liberty High School and Lehigh University for 2 years. He then enlisted in the Navy where he trained to become a plane captain aboard the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict and honorably discharged after 2 years. When he left the Navy, he met Bernie, they married and then attended The University of Colorado majoring in Aeronautical Engineering. After graduating, he worked at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford for 28 years. Upon retiring from Pratt & Whitney, he was a security guard at Foxwoods Casino for 25 years and retired early in 2019. He enjoyed working on cars, crossword puzzles and reading. He was a member of South Congregational Church in East Hartford since 1960. He was a member of Masonic, Columbia Lodge AF & AM and a member of Eastern Star, Good Intent Chapter #17, South Glastonbury. He was a former member of the Manchester Silk City Barbershoppers. He was an avid golfer and a UCONN Huskies basketball fan. Besides his wife Bernie, to whom he was married for 64 years, he leaves his sons, Craig and Brian Savastio, daughter Sherry Savastio and two grandsons, Christopher and Zachary Lafontaine. He also leaves his sister Doris Norton and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Evangeline Reichl. Although he is gone from our sight, he will always be in our hearts. "Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you love them." Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The South Congregational Church in East Hartford or The American Heart Association
. To sign an online memorial guest book, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
.