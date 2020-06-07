Dearest Aunt Pauline, Paulette, David, Michael and family,

We are so sorry for the loss of your husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Uncle Leonard was a man of great character. He loved all those that he met and treated everyone with respect and dignity.He was an example of what all people should be. He loved his family, his God and his country. He will be missed by so many of us. We love you Uncle Leonard, until we meet again....God bless.

Love, Paul and Ann

Paul & Ann Marie Giguere

Family