So sorry for your loss. I will always remember uncle Leonard as someone who had time for everyone, took interest in others, and always had a caring ear. This trait was passed down to all of his children. We will all miss Uncle Leonard and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Hope you feel our hugs from Massachusetts.
Thomas Wehry, Charlene Wehry, and Robert Wehry
Leonard D. Guay of Port Richey FL, loving husband for 72 years to Pauline (Leduc) Guay, died on Friday May 29, 2020 at The Ivy at Ellington. He was born August 11, 1923 in Adams, MA, son of the late Alice (Lachance) and George Guay. In addition to his devoted wife, Leonard leaves his three loving children; Paulette Stelmach and her husband Stanley of Glastonbury, David Guay and his wife Kathleen of South Windsor, and Michael Guay and his wife Nancy of South Windsor. He also leaves six grandchildren and their families of whom he was most proud: Thomas Stelmach and his wife Laurie of Chicago; Suzanne Kemple and her husband Bobby of Glastonbury; Michael Guay of Washington, DC; Nicholas Guay of South Windsor; Elizabeth Guay of South Windsor; and Christopher Guay of South Windsor; and three great- grandchildren Bo, Theo and Emilia along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Eunice, and brothers Edward and George. Leonard graduated in 1942 from Pittsfield High School and as a proud member of the Greatest Generation had enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and honorably served as a crew chief flying C-47 Gooney Birds in the Italian campaigns. On May 15, 1948 Leonard married the love of his life. Leonard and Pauline raised their family in Windsor where Leonard was a mail carrier. He retired in 1988 as Supervisor of Vehicle Maintenance. Leonard was an avid golfer and when he and Pauline retired to Florida, he continued to strive to shoot his age on 18 holes of golf into his nineties, and for several years kept scores for the Windsor Elks Golf League. Leonard was a Knight of Columbus. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass with military honors will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 11am in Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish, at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. A private burial will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Archdiocese of Hartford Catholic Charities, 839-841 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT. 06105-2801. www.ccaoh.org. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.