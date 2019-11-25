Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St Patrick's King St. Cemetery
Enfield, CT
1927 - 2019
Leonard DeTura Jr. Obituary
Leonard DeTura, Jr., 92, of Enfield, beloved husband of Blanche (Dodge) DeTura, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Renaissance Manor in Holyoke, MA. Son of the late Leonard M. and Josephine (Pandisher) DeTura, he was born in Hartford on August 27, 1927. Leonard proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He later reenlisted and served in the United States Army where he served for over 20 years spanning the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed a long career as a wood planer. In his free time he enjoyed creating many woodworking designs, and was an avid wrestling and NASCAR fan. In addition to his loving wife, Blanche, he leaves his sons, Joseph DeTura of Suffield and Leonard M. DeTura of Enfield; his grandchildren, Brianna Birtles, Tarah Cohen, Renee DeCormier, Melissa Creedon, Jessica Gardner, Derek DeTura, and Jeremy DeTura; his great grandchildren, Cole, Elvis, Parker, Olivia, Siobhan, and Kira; his sister Theresa, and many, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Marie Cohen and his sisters, Celeste "Dolly" Arcell and Frances Whelen. His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at 7pm. Burial with miltiary honors will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 am in St Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105or , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
