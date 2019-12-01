Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
896 Main St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard E. Kearns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard E. Kearns Obituary
Leonard E. Kearns, 71, of Manchester, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Westside Care Center, Manchester, CT. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Leona (Hawkes) Kearns of Manchester, and the late Leonard Kearns, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter Kimberly Kearns and her husband Thomas Bielecki of Bolton, and his grandson Noah. He is also survived by Susan Johnson and Gerald Gergler of Rockville; his siblings Christopher Kearns and his wife Diane of East Hartford, Andrew Kearns of Manchester; and his niece and nephews Paul, Daniel and Debbie. He was predeceased by his brother Michael. In the mid 60's he was the singer for the local Manchester band "the Dark Ages ". He was a passionate sports (Yankees) fan. In the Manchester alumni league, Lenny took his team to the town championship, as the pitcher. He loved literature, good music and studied law at the University of Hartford. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street, Manchester with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main St. Manchester, CT. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -