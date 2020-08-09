Leonard Edwin Wallace, 81, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, passed in peace at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 81. He retired as Assistant Chief of the Hartford Fire Department in 2002 after serving the department for 41 years. The son of Olive (Briscoe) Wallace and Lenzy Roman Wallace, Leonard was born on June 25, 1939 in Hartford, Connecticut and lived in the Hartford area all his life. He graduated from Hartford's Weaver High School and served in the Marine Corps Reserve. Lenny was a loving, supportive father who will be greatly missed by his six children, Steven (Robin) Wallace, Kenneth Wallace, Lori Baker, Brandon (Analid Gomez) Wallace, Jason (Lleidy DeLeon) Wallace, and Leah Wallace; his fifteen grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Lenzy (Adrienne Baughns) Wallace Jr., Frederick (Kathleen) Wallace, and Oliver Briscoe Wallace, and his sister, Shirley (Harry) Hardy. He also leaves his former wives, Patricia Scruse Wallace and Bernice McGee Wallace. He is predeceased by his mother, father, and sister; Barbara Cuyler. Family, friends, and the general public may visit Farley-Sullivan Funeral Homes, 34 Beaver Rd, Wethersfield, CT 06109 on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12 noon-2pm following a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice
. The service will be live streamed at www.farleysullivan.com
.