Leonard Edwin Wallace, 81, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, passed in peace at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 81. After serving in the Hartford Fire Department for 41 years, he retired as assistant chief of the department in 2002. Leonard was born in Hartford, CT on June 25, 1939 to Olive (Briscoe) Wallace and Lenzy Roman Wallace and remained in the Hartford area all his life. He attended Weaver High School, excelling in football and track, winning the pole vaulting state championship of 1956, prior to his graduation in 1957. He had a keen interest in the Marines while in high school and went on to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve. Firefighting was not a surprising career for Lenny, who was by nature altruistic, fearless, and resourceful. In the late 1990s, he was an ardent advocate for thermal imaging equipment to enable firefighters to see through smoke. Lenny was an avid reader who had a passion for learning about other cultures, which led him to travel the world and teach himself Spanish. His sense of adventure led him to explore much of the planet, including his fondest trip, to Australia. In his later years, it was not unusual for family and friends to receive postcards from far off places with his signature mischievous wit. A masterful deep sea fisherman, Lenny made sure that each of his children and many grandchildren was able to accompany him- no matter the weather! His adoration for the UConn women's basketball team was legendary. He was a crafty chess player who enjoyed challenging his children and grandchildren. He was a world history buff, a poetry composer, and an eclectic music lover. One of his greatest joys was attending family celebrations and his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. Lenny was a loving, supportive father who will be greatly missed by his six children: Steven (Robin) Wallace, Kenneth Wallace, Lori Baker, Brandon (Analid Gomez) Wallace, Jason (Lleidy DeLeon) Wallace, and Leah Wallace; his fifteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He is survived by his brothers Lenzy (Adrianne Baughns) Wallace Jr., Frederick (Kathleen) Wallace, and Oliver Briscoe Wallace, and his sister, Shirley (Harry) Hardy. He also leaves his former wives, Patricia Scruse Wallace and Bernice McGee Wallace. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and sister, Barbara Cuyler. A private memorial service will be held by the family. On Saturday, August 15, family and friends may visit at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield, CT, from 12pm to 2pm. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice
. The service will be live streamed. To extend condolences, share a memory, and get web streaming instructions, please visit Leonard's webpage at www.farleysullivan.com
.