Leonard Green, 71, of Bloomfield, CT passed away on May 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Leonard was born August 7th, 1948 in St. Elizabeth, JA, W.I. to the late Irene Gayle and George Green. Leonard was one of 6 children, 3 of whom pre-deceased him. Leonard leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 35 years, Rhonia Green. Sons: Lisane Cohen (Gillian), Leonard Green Jr, Leon Green (Heather), Ravi Natoo and was predeceased by Nahshon Cohen and Oshane Green, 6 grandsons, 8 granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Leonard was employed by Dyno Nobel for 28 years until he retired in 2011. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10-11AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a Celebration of Life starting at 11AM and burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Green family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
