Leonard H. Miller
1930 - 2020
Leonard H. Miller, 89, of Newington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton. He was born on May 25, 1930 in New Britain to the late Louis and Ethel May (Siebert) Miller and was raised in East Hampton, CT where he graduated from East Hampton High. After honorably serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Leonard was a tool design engineer for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for many years before he retired. A loving father and grandfather, he leaves his two daughters, Sandra Miller and her partner Edward Brozynski of Newington, Claudia Mower and her husband Ephraim of Canton, grandchildren, Joelle and her husband Tanner, William and his wife Alyson, Nicolas, Gabriel and one great grandchild, Arianna. He also leaves his ex-wife and friend, Shirley Miller. His selflessness and sense of humor will be greatly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Cherry Brook Health Care for taking good care of him for the past two years. He will be laid to rest privately in the CT State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at www.bbrfoundation.org. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
May 4, 2020
We all loved him. Thats forever.
Shirley
Family
May 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
