Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Wishart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard H. Wishart


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard H. Wishart Obituary
Leonard Hazen Wishart of Plainville, CT passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 24 at the age of 90. A Music Man with a deep faith, large laugh and a huge heart, he was never short on words or stories, and more importantly never short on his love for his family. Throughout his young life his family travelled from NY to AZ, TN, ND, and always back to the small fishing village where his roots remain, Tabusintac NB, Canada. Born June 30, 1929 in "Da Bronx", he was the second of four sons of the late Leonard and Inez Wishart. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy in his large family. His adoring and devoted wife Tina, his five children Sarah (Mike), Peggy (Pete), Eileen (Rob), Dan (Jen), and Amy, two bonus children Donna (Pat) and Stephen (Kris), 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, his brother Edward (Lola), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Lorraine, and his brothers Tom and Adrian. He also leaves behind his extended family of nurses, CNAs, administration, and staff at Ingraham Manor who took such wonderful care of him, called him Papa, loved on him when his family couldn't be there, and could always make him smile. "May your troubles be less and your blessings be more" We sure were blessed to have him. A memorial service in celebration of Len's life will be held and announced at a later date. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Wishart family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plainville Funeral Home
Download Now