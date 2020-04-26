|
Leonard Hazen Wishart of Plainville, CT passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 24 at the age of 90. A Music Man with a deep faith, large laugh and a huge heart, he was never short on words or stories, and more importantly never short on his love for his family. Throughout his young life his family travelled from NY to AZ, TN, ND, and always back to the small fishing village where his roots remain, Tabusintac NB, Canada. Born June 30, 1929 in "Da Bronx", he was the second of four sons of the late Leonard and Inez Wishart. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy in his large family. His adoring and devoted wife Tina, his five children Sarah (Mike), Peggy (Pete), Eileen (Rob), Dan (Jen), and Amy, two bonus children Donna (Pat) and Stephen (Kris), 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, his brother Edward (Lola), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Lorraine, and his brothers Tom and Adrian. He also leaves behind his extended family of nurses, CNAs, administration, and staff at Ingraham Manor who took such wonderful care of him, called him Papa, loved on him when his family couldn't be there, and could always make him smile. "May your troubles be less and your blessings be more" We sure were blessed to have him. A memorial service in celebration of Len's life will be held and announced at a later date. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Wishart family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020