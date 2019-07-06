Leonard J. Schwartz, 82 of Delray Beach, Florida passed away on July 3, 2019, at West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center. The son of Dr. Robert and Rose (Agid) Schwartz, he was born on January 5, 1937, and raised in White Plains, NY. He graduated from Columbia University College of Pharmacy. During his career, he built, owned and operated many nursing facilities throughout CT. His family continues to own and operate Avon Health Center and West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center. Lenny was also a real estate developer and manager of commercial and residential properties in the greater Hartford area. Lenny is survived by his wife of 60 years, Freda, and sons Russell Schwartz (Mindy) of Branford, CT and Randall Schwartz of Boynton Beach, FLA. He leaves behind 3 special grandchildren, Stephanie, Jacob and Joshua, Niece Becca Schwartz Tebon and Nephews Larry and Michael Schwartz, and our close friend Mae O'Connor of Bloomfield, CT. Lenny was predeceased by his brothers Allan and Richard (Suzie). He was also predeceased by his numerous dogs & cats from years past. There wasn't an animal that Lenny didn't love. Lenny was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth Israel, and an active supporter of the Jewish Federation, World Wild Life Federation, and Fidelco. The family would like to thank the staff at West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and excellent care during his time as a resident. Special thanks to Janelta, Brooke, Leita, Bridgette, and Ifie. A graveside funeral will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery, 27 Jackson Street, Avon, CT. Rabbi Michael Pincus will officiate. The family will gather at Congregation Beth Israel in Feldman Hall after the service. Donations in memory of Lenny may be made to your local Jewish Federation, Fidelco, Congregation Beth Israel, or the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Lenny, please visit online at Weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019