Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Gospel Light Church
2003 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gospel Light Church
2003 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Kendrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Kendrick Obituary
Leonard Kendrick of East Hartford, CT passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT to Jesse and Mary Kendrick and has brothers and sisters; Robert, Roberta, Joan, Jessica & Arthur. Leonard retired as a Detective after 25 years of service with the Hartford Police Department. He was married to the late Josephine Matta-Kendrick of Hartford CT, & leaves behind 4 children; Micheal, Lyn, Andrea & Gail and 11 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Monday, July 22, 11 am with Calling hour 10 am at Gospel Light Church, 2003 Main Street Hartford CT. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford, CT. ALL FAITH MEMORIAL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now