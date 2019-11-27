Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St Gertrude Church
550 Matianuck
Windsor, CT
View Map
Leonard L. Benoit Jr.


1925 - 2019
Leonard L. Benoit Jr. Obituary
Leonard "Len" L. Benoit Jr., 94, of Sanford, N.C. formerly of Windsor, died peacefully, November 22, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Holyoke, MA on January 6, 1925, the son of the late Leonard L. and Octavia (Chaiffre) Benoit. Len proudly serviced his country in the United States Navy during WWII from February 26, 1943 to February 15, 1946. Len worked at Aetna Life Insurance for 42 years prior to retiring to Carolina Lakes in Sanford, N.C., prior to retirement he lived in Hartford, Bloomfield and Windsor. He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years Teresa (O'Connell) of Sanford, N.C.; his daughters; Diane (Phil) Zambrello of Middletown, Carol (Bill) Evans of Tolland, Theresa (Charles) Mounce of Lake Wales, FL and Denise Gaines of Belmont, N.H.; his son Leonard L. Benoit III (Kim) of Sanford, N.C. with whom he resided and was his caretaker for many years, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Friday November 29, 2019 from 5PM to 800PM at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at 10AM at St Gertrude Church, 550 Matianuck Windsor, CT 06095. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
