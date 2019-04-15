Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard M. "Len" Sweeney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard M. "Len" Sweeney Obituary
Leonard Michael Sweeney, 73, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Manchester. "Len" was born on January, 14, 1946 in Hartford to the late Joseph and Julia (Scaglia) Sweeney and lived most of his life in Glastonbury. He was a proud Army combat veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a forward observer in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Known to his friends and family as a gentle soul, Len always had a smile and kind word for everyone he met. Len is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Galen and Nancy Sweeney of South Dartmouth MA, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Sweeney of Storrs, his brother Sean Zemzars of Willimantic, his sister Deborah Sweeney of Portland, his two grandchildren Ethan and Erin Sweeney, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Marijo Sweeney. The Sweeney family thanks the staff at Touchpoints at Manchester and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now