Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth El Temple,
2626 Albany Avenue
West Hartford, CT
Following Services
Beth El cemetery
51 Jackson Street
Avon, CT
Leonard Marvin Wasserman, 89 of West Hartford died at home with his wife by his side on Thursday January 2, 2020. He was the beloved Husband for 63 years of Janice Wasserman. Born on May 5, 1931 to parents Ida (Novarr) and Samuel Wasserman. He was a graduate of Weaver High School and New Britain Teachers College and received a Master's Degree from University of Hartford. He was active in the Hartford Jewish Community Center. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany, and then taught High School Biology at Hall and Conard High Schools. Len worked 15 years at Suisman and Blumenthal metal recyclers. In retirement, he worked as a docent/teacher at the Webb Deane Stevens museum in Wethersfield. He was a long-time member of the Beth El Temple in West Hartford. He served as President of Regents Men's Club for two years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Besides his wife Janice, he is survived by his two sons Alan and William Wasserman, grandsons David, Scott and Charlie, and great granddaughter Violet. A funeral will be held at Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford on Monday January 6 at 11:00 am with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. Interment will follow at the Beth El cemetery, 51 Jackson Street in Avon. Following interment, the family will receive friends back at their home. Donations in his memory may be made for diabetes research, Alzheimer's, or a . The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Len's caregiver Richard Agyemang. Len will be forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
