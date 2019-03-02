Leonard "Lou" P. Boudreau, 75, of Vernon, beloved husband of 49 years to Joan (Imbriaco) Boudreau, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Lou was born on April 6, 1943 in Hartford, the son of the late Camille and Loretta (Morency) Boudreau and was raised by Loretta and George McCombe. Lou graduated from Rockville High School and worked at AT&T and Lucent Technologies for almost 40 years until his retirement in 1996. Lou loved to travel with his wife and family, he played softball for years, and loved all things Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed his friends and time in Fort Lauderdale and spending many summers by the beach and pool with his family. In his younger days, you would find Lou skiing (where he met his beautiful bride, Joanie), playing golf, having the liveliest backyard barbecues, and he always enjoyed his steamers and lobsters by the ocean. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, Pop-Pop, brother and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Lou will be greatly missed by his two daughters, Kara L. O'Brien and her husband, Patrick of Scarborough, Maine, and Kimberly A. Viviano of Ellington; his four grandchildren, Ashley and Olivia O'Brien, and Thomas and Benjamin Viviano; his two brothers, Larry Boudreau and Gordy McCombe, and many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to express great gratitude to Dr. Daniel Gerardi at St. Francis Hospital Pulmonary Group, and the nurses at ECHN Visiting Nurses of Vernon who provided exceptional care the last several months. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3 - 6 pm at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4th at 11 am at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Vernon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108 or www.lung.org For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary