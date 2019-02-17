Leonard P. Wietrzykowski, 84, a lifelong resident of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born on October 18, 1934 in Dickson City, PA; Leonard was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Podhyski) Wietrzykowski. Prior to his retirement, Leonard was employed as a produce manager for the former A&P Supermarkets. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in New Britain. Leonard loved boating, fishing and hunting and was a lifelong member of the Bristol Fish & Game Club. Leonard is survived by his brother, Joseph Wieter of Mocksville, NC, a niece, Madeline Dunn and her husband Richard of Rocky Hill and many additional nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, Francis Wietrzykowski, Eleanor Debicki and Pearl Chasse, and his niece, Rose Marie Wietrzykowski. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Burritt Hill Funeral Home, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain, followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.burritthillfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary