Leonard Raymond Landers, Jr., 90, of Stafford Springs, beloved husband of the late Constance (Dupuis) Landers, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Windsor. Born in Atlanta, GA on February 2, 1930, son of the late Leonard Raymond Landers, Sr. and Rebecca Utah (Kitchens) Landers, he was raised in Atlanta, GA and had lived in South Windsor and Stafford Springs for many years. Leonard served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1950. Proud of his military service he was a member of the Army Navy Club in Manchester and was a member and Past Commander of the Abe E. Miller American Legion Post #133 in South Windsor. Leonard worked at Colt Firearms, Royal Typewriter, and Dean Machine before taking a position at Gerber Scientific where he worked for many years until his retirement as a supervisor after over 20 years of service. Most recently, he was a communicant of St. Edward Church in Stafford Springs. He leaves three children, Paul Landers and his wife Kathleen of Wethersfield, Annette K. Landers of East Hartford, and Charlene Kiernan of Glastonbury. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Frances McClain; and four brothers, Roy Clinton, James Ernest, Charles Edward, and Thomas David Landers. A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the Ron Foley Foundation, 1000 Farmington Ave., Suite 108A, West Hartford, CT 06107. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020