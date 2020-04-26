Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Landers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard R. Landers Jr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard R. Landers Jr. Obituary
Leonard Raymond Landers, Jr., 90, of Stafford Springs, beloved husband of the late Constance (Dupuis) Landers, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Windsor. Born in Atlanta, GA on February 2, 1930, son of the late Leonard Raymond Landers, Sr. and Rebecca Utah (Kitchens) Landers, he was raised in Atlanta, GA and had lived in South Windsor and Stafford Springs for many years. Leonard served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1950. Proud of his military service he was a member of the Army Navy Club in Manchester and was a member and Past Commander of the Abe E. Miller American Legion Post #133 in South Windsor. Leonard worked at Colt Firearms, Royal Typewriter, and Dean Machine before taking a position at Gerber Scientific where he worked for many years until his retirement as a supervisor after over 20 years of service. Most recently, he was a communicant of St. Edward Church in Stafford Springs. He leaves three children, Paul Landers and his wife Kathleen of Wethersfield, Annette K. Landers of East Hartford, and Charlene Kiernan of Glastonbury. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Frances McClain; and four brothers, Roy Clinton, James Ernest, Charles Edward, and Thomas David Landers. A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the Ron Foley Foundation, 1000 Farmington Ave., Suite 108A, West Hartford, CT 06107. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -