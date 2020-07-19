L. Richard "Dick" Nixon, 93, of Garden City, SC formerly of Granby, CT, died at home on July 15. He was the husband (for 65 years) of the late Margaret B. Nixon. Dick was born on November 18, 1926, son of the late Leonard R. Nixon and the late Maud D. Nixon. He spent most of his youth in New Britain, CT. He went through the New Britain School system, graduating from NBHS where he played football. He served in the Navy as an electrician's mate aboard USS Bougainville (CVE 100), in the Pacific, during WWII. He attended University of New Hampshire, under the GI Bill, where he played both football and lacrosse. Dick met and married Margaret Bishop, while they were both still students. After graduation, they moved to Granby, CT, where they lived for 32 years. He worked in the insurance and real estate industry until 1959, when he joined Jensen's Inc., retiring in 1992 as Executive Vice President. While living in CT he was an intercollegiate football official (ECAC) for 28 years. He was instrumental in forming both the East Granby and Granby Chambers of Commerce and had served as President of The Rotary Club of Southington. Dick was a proficient and experienced private pilot. He was certified as instrument rated allowing him to fly in adverse weather conditions. He owed his own aircraft, which he used for business and pleasure. He loved to fly. He was active in the manufactured housing industry, serving on the boards of directors of trade associations in New England, the Northeast, New Jersey, Maryland and South Carolina. He was appointed to SC Manufactured Housing Board, by then Governor Carroll Campbell. Dick was a member of Wachesaw Plantation Club since 1985. He served on the Board of Directors and several committees at WPC. Dick served on Board of Trustees of Conway Medical Center and CMC Foundation. The last few years he was very active in the Therapy Division of Canine Angels, making visitations with his dog, Ladybug, to assisted living facilities, schools, colleges and other institutions. He gave back to the community his entire life. He leaves a son, Russell, Conway, SC, two daughters: Karen, Garden City, SC; and Sally (Richard) Gosselin, Granby, CT; and a brother, John, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to; Canine Angels, 2873 Loblolly Avenue, Little River, SC 29566 https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/CanineAngelsServiceDogs
or Conway Medical Center Foundation, 300 Singleton Ridge Rd, Conway, SC 29526 https://www.cmcfoundationsc.com/make-a-gift/
A celebration of his life will be held when virus conditions improve. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet is handling arrangements.