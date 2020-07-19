1/1
Leonard Richard Nixon
1926 - 2020
L. Richard "Dick" Nixon, 93, of Garden City, SC formerly of Granby, CT, died at home on July 15. He was the husband (for 65 years) of the late Margaret B. Nixon. Dick was born on November 18, 1926, son of the late Leonard R. Nixon and the late Maud D. Nixon. He spent most of his youth in New Britain, CT. He went through the New Britain School system, graduating from NBHS where he played football. He served in the Navy as an electrician's mate aboard USS Bougainville (CVE 100), in the Pacific, during WWII. He attended University of New Hampshire, under the GI Bill, where he played both football and lacrosse. Dick met and married Margaret Bishop, while they were both still students. After graduation, they moved to Granby, CT, where they lived for 32 years. He worked in the insurance and real estate industry until 1959, when he joined Jensen's Inc., retiring in 1992 as Executive Vice President. While living in CT he was an intercollegiate football official (ECAC) for 28 years. He was instrumental in forming both the East Granby and Granby Chambers of Commerce and had served as President of The Rotary Club of Southington. Dick was a proficient and experienced private pilot. He was certified as instrument rated allowing him to fly in adverse weather conditions. He owed his own aircraft, which he used for business and pleasure. He loved to fly. He was active in the manufactured housing industry, serving on the boards of directors of trade associations in New England, the Northeast, New Jersey, Maryland and South Carolina. He was appointed to SC Manufactured Housing Board, by then Governor Carroll Campbell. Dick was a member of Wachesaw Plantation Club since 1985. He served on the Board of Directors and several committees at WPC. Dick served on Board of Trustees of Conway Medical Center and CMC Foundation. The last few years he was very active in the Therapy Division of Canine Angels, making visitations with his dog, Ladybug, to assisted living facilities, schools, colleges and other institutions. He gave back to the community his entire life. He leaves a son, Russell, Conway, SC, two daughters: Karen, Garden City, SC; and Sally (Richard) Gosselin, Granby, CT; and a brother, John, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to; Canine Angels, 2873 Loblolly Avenue, Little River, SC 29566 https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/CanineAngelsServiceDogs or Conway Medical Center Foundation, 300 Singleton Ridge Rd, Conway, SC 29526 https://www.cmcfoundationsc.com/make-a-gift/ A celebration of his life will be held when virus conditions improve. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet is handling arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
July 17, 2020
My Mother is remembering now his Graduation at UNH and their wedding ceremony and reception at my Mother's home. She remembers how he was always funny and you were always laughing if you were around NIck. She also remembers how he was always helping people. Elizabeth knew how much he loved his family - her husband Carroll Huntress and NIck were true blue friends throughout the years. Our family was more than grateful when Nick traveled to Maine for the most amazing tribute to my Father only 5 years ago. We are praying for grace for Karen and the family. A great man who lived a great life. Praise God.
Pamela Huntress
Pam Huntress
Friend
July 17, 2020
Dick played golf with the foursome known as the Bandits for many years of which Matt was one of the competitors. We always enjoyed the comradery at lunch following the round. Dick remained a faithful computer communicator when we moved from Wachesaw to Tucson and often articulated events or mutual friends experiences. Dinners shared with he and Margaret will always be remembered. We are saddened but bid our friend a fond farewell..
Matt and Esther Morris
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Dad!! Hugs and prayers to all of you!!

Charlotte Silkey
Friend
July 17, 2020
It was an honor knowing Mr Nixon. Although we were on opposite sides of political issues we were always able to have great discussions. On a visit a few years ago after a discussion regarding the Supreme Court he gave me a copy of one of Justice Scalia's books which has a place of honor on our bookshelf next to one written by Ruth Bader Ginsberg. I think he would appreciate that and perhaps get a little laugh out of it. I know his son and daughters will miss him as will all of us who were lucky enough to be touched by his hospitality and kindness. Joe and I will raise a toast to Mr. Nixon for a life well lived.

All our love, thoughts and prayers to Karen, Russ and Sally.

Paul Primo Tosi and Joe LaRosa
Paul Tosi
Friend
