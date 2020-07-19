It was an honor knowing Mr Nixon. Although we were on opposite sides of political issues we were always able to have great discussions. On a visit a few years ago after a discussion regarding the Supreme Court he gave me a copy of one of Justice Scalia's books which has a place of honor on our bookshelf next to one written by Ruth Bader Ginsberg. I think he would appreciate that and perhaps get a little laugh out of it. I know his son and daughters will miss him as will all of us who were lucky enough to be touched by his hospitality and kindness. Joe and I will raise a toast to Mr. Nixon for a life well lived.



All our love, thoughts and prayers to Karen, Russ and Sally.



Paul Primo Tosi and Joe LaRosa

Paul Tosi

Friend