Leonard Sylvain Jr.
1931 - 2020
Leonard Sylvain, Jr., 89, of Bristol, husband to Yolande (Martin) Sylvain, passed away on October 8, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born on May 8, 1931 in Madawaska, ME, he was a son of the late Leonard Sylvain, Sr. and Marie Anne (Marquis) Sylvain. Leonard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served our country honorably during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he worked as a welder for NAPCO for over 30 years. Leonard took great interest in spending time with his family, taking them on adventures which included spending time together at Lac Baker and Green River in Canada, camping, dirt bike riding, and hiking. He was an avid R.C. Flyer and was known to his family and friends as a "Tinkerer" and a "MacGyver" of things. Besides his wife Yolande, Leonard leaves his son Andrew Sylvain of Simsbury, CT; his daughter Michelle Keith of Bristol, CT; two grandchildren Mitchell and Philip Sylvain; one great grandchild Luca Sylvain and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Peter Sylvain, his brothers Armand, Philip, Ferdinand, Emile, Rosaire, and Paul Sylvain and his sisters Cecile Sylvain Beaulieu and Carmen Provencal. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 17, at 10am at St. Ann Church, West St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Friday evening, October 16 from 6-8pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. For those that will be attending the services, face coverings will be required, and social distancing is highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society by visiting www.lls.org/donate. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2020.
