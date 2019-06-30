Leonard Paul Vasquez, 70, husband of Linda Vasquez, of New Britain, passed away May 22, 2019 in John Dempsey UConn Hospital, Farmington. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Paul and Rose (DiBella) Vasquez. Prior to his retirement, Lenny was a Computer Scientist for Northeast Utilities. He liked boating and swimming, scuba diving in his younger years, and spending time at the Cape Cod house that he designed and built and the Jersey Shore. He also enjoyed his cars and motorcycles. Lenny had a bigger than life personality and loved to entertain, especially during the holidays, and loved to cook, but as he said "The chef never does dishes." Besides his wife Linda, Lenny leaves his cousin Donald Fritz and the Fritz family, the Vasquez family, Lou, Joe and Connie and Jennifer Hernandez and her children, Jessica Spence and Alysa Krajcik whom he felt were like a daughter and grandchildren to him. Private memorial services were held previously. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019