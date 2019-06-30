Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Vasquez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Vasquez Obituary
Leonard Paul Vasquez, 70, husband of Linda Vasquez, of New Britain, passed away May 22, 2019 in John Dempsey UConn Hospital, Farmington. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Paul and Rose (DiBella) Vasquez. Prior to his retirement, Lenny was a Computer Scientist for Northeast Utilities. He liked boating and swimming, scuba diving in his younger years, and spending time at the Cape Cod house that he designed and built and the Jersey Shore. He also enjoyed his cars and motorcycles. Lenny had a bigger than life personality and loved to entertain, especially during the holidays, and loved to cook, but as he said "The chef never does dishes." Besides his wife Linda, Lenny leaves his cousin Donald Fritz and the Fritz family, the Vasquez family, Lou, Joe and Connie and Jennifer Hernandez and her children, Jessica Spence and Alysa Krajcik whom he felt were like a daughter and grandchildren to him. Private memorial services were held previously. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now