Dear Terry and Family, Shirley and I are saddened to hear of Lennys passing. Our prayers and condolences to your family. He will be missed!

We will always remember the St. James Church Fair years with Fr. Frank and the fun and memories that went along with the event. Its also nice to know that we really did work well together even though there were differences as to what went where. We will miss Lenny at church where he was a very devout servant of God.



Sincerely,

Charlie & Shirley Sabia

Charles & Shirley Sabia

Friend