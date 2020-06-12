Dr. Leonardo Perez Beup died Friday, May 29, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in 1943 in the Philippines during World War II, the son of the late Ludovico Beup and Filomena Perez Beup. Leonardo attended college and medical school at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila before arriving in the United States in 1968 to complete his medical training. Leonardo settled in Connecticut where he practiced at Bristol Hospital as a general surgeon and later a primary care physician, establishing one of the first urgent care medical/surgical walk-in clinics in his community. He identified the need for accessible healthcare and his solution was to simply provide it. Leonardo happily accepted coolers of freshly caught fish, bushels of home-grown tomatoes, and, one time, a puppy in exchange for medical care. He took the Hippocratic Oath seriously and lived by this commitment. He retired to the Philippines in 2016. Leonardo was a highly skilled marksman. He loved cars, growing vegetables, fishing, music, and dancing. His humble upbringing provided him with a great appreciation for life's simple pleasures. Among the many gifts he passed on to his five children, this was the greatest of all. Leonardo is survived by his five children Leonardo W. Beup, Jr. (Lee) and his wife, Lisa, Jane W. Beup, Neil W. Beup and his wife, Amy, Riley A. Beup, and Wyatt A. Beup, and three granddaughters Layla Jane Beup, Lia Rose Beup, and Natalee W. Beup. He is also survived by his wife, Rizza Beup and his brothers and sisters Wilma B. Comoro, Fernando P. Beup, Lydia B. Bangcuyo, and Mervin P. Beup, beloved cousins Danilo and Lilia Beup, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ludovico Beup and Filomena Perez Beup, and his brother Ludovico P. Beup (Jun). Private services were held in the Philippines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store