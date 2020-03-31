|
Leora,"Lee" Wilson, 99, of Portland, CT passed away at Jefferson House in Newington, CT on March 27, 2020. She was born in April, 1922 in New Britain, CT, the eldest daughter of Robert and Agnes (Anderson) Johnson. She attended Portland schools and graduated as valedictorian from Portland High School in 1937. She attended secretarial school and became the secretary for the First Church Of Christ Congregational Church in Middletown, CT. In 1947 she wed George A Wilson Jr., sharing 62 years of marriage. George passed away in 2009. Together, they had three children. Lee and George enjoyed traveling and fishing, each one trying to catch the trout limit on opening day. When the children were older she worked as a transcriptionist for the CT Dept. of Health and Human services where she adored seeing child adoptions. Lee was an accomplished baker, knitter, seamstress and quilter. She was actively involved in Zion Lutheran Church groups and together with George helped with many church maintenance projects. Lee was an extraordinary giving, selfless woman. Whether it was baking for an event or for the mailman she was known for her Swedish braided cardamom coffee bread. She was an avid Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball fan. Left to honor and remember her love are son, Dr Richard Wilson (Karen) of Gladstone, OR; daughters, Susan Rodden (Tom) of East Hartford, CT and Judith Wilson of Eaton Center, NH; Six grandchildren, Robert Wilson, Alex Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Emily Wilson, Brett Guerringue, Lee Guerringue and seven great granddaughters. She is predeceased by her husband, George; sisters, Hazel Laczak and Ethel Rutledge. The family expresses gratitude to the staff at Jefferson House for their wonderful comfort and care and a very special thank you to Maria Kulig for being Lee's exceptional home caregiver and friend over the past several years. Burial services will be held at 11am, Fri., April 3, 2020 at the Swedish Cemetery on William St. in Portland, CT. Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020