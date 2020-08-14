LeRoy "Roy" Howard Fanion, 83, of Greenville, RI, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020. Roy was born on December 21, 1936 a son of the late Howard Joseph Fanion and Idelle E. (Crossley) Fanion. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving for 6 years and served duty at the embassies in Beirut, Lebanon and Khartoum, Sudan. Roy was the owner of United Sprinkler System and was an avid golfer as well as being a train enthusiast enjoying many trips. He also enjoyed his winters in Florida. He leaves his brother, Loren D. Fanion and his wife Joanne; several nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews; several cousins and his longtime friends Ron Wennerberg and Rick Machowski. He was predeceased by his sister Louella Sykes and her husband Richard Sykes. The family would like to thank the Lily Unit Nursing Staff at Greenville Center for the care they gave him for the past five years. Also our gratitude to Dr. Raffi Calikyan and his nursing staff at Fatima Hospital, North Providence, RI, and to the Hospice nurses from Hope Health, Providence RI for the excellent care they gave him this past week. Visitation with social distancing will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until a service of remembrance begins at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. Committal services and interment with military honors will follow at Lake Avenue Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Roy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
