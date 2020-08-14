1/2
LeRoy H. Fanion
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy "Roy" Howard Fanion, 83, of Greenville, RI, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020. Roy was born on December 21, 1936 a son of the late Howard Joseph Fanion and Idelle E. (Crossley) Fanion. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving for 6 years and served duty at the embassies in Beirut, Lebanon and Khartoum, Sudan. Roy was the owner of United Sprinkler System and was an avid golfer as well as being a train enthusiast enjoying many trips. He also enjoyed his winters in Florida. He leaves his brother, Loren D. Fanion and his wife Joanne; several nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews; several cousins and his longtime friends Ron Wennerberg and Rick Machowski. He was predeceased by his sister Louella Sykes and her husband Richard Sykes. The family would like to thank the Lily Unit Nursing Staff at Greenville Center for the care they gave him for the past five years. Also our gratitude to Dr. Raffi Calikyan and his nursing staff at Fatima Hospital, North Providence, RI, and to the Hospice nurses from Hope Health, Providence RI for the excellent care they gave him this past week. Visitation with social distancing will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until a service of remembrance begins at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. Committal services and interment with military honors will follow at Lake Avenue Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Roy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved