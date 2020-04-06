Home

Leroy H. Wilson Sr.

Leroy H. Wilson Sr. Obituary
Leroy H. Wilson, Sr., 77, of Windsor, CT beloved husband of Lessie (Ford) Wilson passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch his Home Going Service on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49538676 Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To read the entire obituary and leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2020
