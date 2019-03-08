Leroy "SKY" Scarbrough, 74, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2019. Leroy was born April 22, 1944 in Meridian, Mississippi. He loved his family dearly; his grandchildren meant the world to him. He had a bunch of nieces & nephews that loved him so much. Leroy loved his profession as a construction worker that he did for many years with Watson & Sons. Leroy enjoyed cooking and watching his westerns. Leroy never forgot a face and could give directions anywhere with multiple route options better than any GPS.Leroy is predeceased by his parents, Roberta Scarbrough, Jr. and Leeanna Warren; sibling, Robert Lee Scarbrough; son, Johnny Lee McKeller; grandchildren Johnny Jefferson, Shimeka Wright and Jeffery Johnson; nieces, Bonnie Clayton and Jacqueline Cole. Leroy leaves to mourn his loving wife, Everlene Scarbrough; children, Daniel, Helena, Akema (Randall) Johnson and Frank; siblings, Mary Ann (Willie) Cole, Cecil Scarbrough, Shirley Diane (Art) Friends, Gaynell Scarbrough Madlock and Mona Scarbrough; sister-in-law, Jeannette (Robert) Clayton; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.A celebration of Leroy's life will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 12:00PM with a visitation from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Scarbrough family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary