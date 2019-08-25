Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ukrainian National Home
961 Wethersfield Ave
Hartford, CT
Lesia E. Spencer Obituary
Lesia E Spencer, age 64, died on Friday August 23, 2019 in Rocky Hill, Ct. Lesia was born in Hartford, Ct to Alexander and Matrona Kowal. She was a devoted preschool teacher, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her 3 grandchildren, Max, Matthew and Dalai, her daughters Jessica and Kimberly, and her siblings Maria, Stefania, Hannie, Roman, and Darka. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Aug 27 at the Ukrainian National Home at 961 Wethersfield Ave Hartford CT from 6-9pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
