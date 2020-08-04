1/1
Lesley Williams Bosnak
1965 - 2020
Lesley Williams Bosnak, 55, of Centerbrook passed away unexpectedly at home on July 30, 2020. She was born January 7, 1965 in Ridgewood NJ to Dorothy (Hancock) Williams and the late Preston Williams. Lesley is survived by her mother, her loving husband Eric Bosnak of Centerbrook, her brothers, Stuart and his wife Lynn Williams of Mahwah, NJ and Jon Williams of San Francisco. She is also survived by her four nephews, Kyle Midthassel, Tyler Midthassel, Preston Williams and Robby Fusari III and twin nieces, Kyler and Corby Williams. Lesley and her husband, Eric enjoyed life together for 20 years and just recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. Lesley loved all animals and leaves behind her beloved dogs Penny, Rosie and Alfie and her cat, Kramer. She worked in the Glass Basket , Toys Ahoy and the Christmas Shop in Essex for many years. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 pm in Riverside Cemetery, 59 Sheffield Street, Old Saybrook CT (please meet directly at the cemetery). Dress is casual. Services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) East Haven. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal rescue/shelter in memory of Lesley Bosnak.

Published in Hartford Courant from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Bob Richter
Friend
