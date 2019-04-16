Leslie A. Newman 72, passed away on Friday morning April 12, 2019 at the Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. He was born March 16, 1947 in Springfield, Massachusetts the son of Ashton and Doris (Jenks) Newman. He attended Springfield, Vermont schools and graduated from Springfield High School.He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era on the Naval Aircraft Carrier USS Essex.On November 9, 1968 He married Linda Beebe in Springfield, Vermont. They lived in the Springfield, Vermont area for several years, moving to Connecticut in 1982 where they have resided since.Mr. Newman worked as a Retail Manager in Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut, most recently retiring from furniture sales in Connecticut.He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking in his shop, NASCAR racing and local racing, He enjoyed fishing and loved gardening.He is survived by his wife Linda of Bloomfield, Ct., son Michael D. Newman of Manchester, Ct., brother Brian Newman and sister-in-law Terry of Cornish, NH, sister-in-law Joan and brother-in-law Bob of Port Orange, FL, sister-in-law Ellen Laflamme of North Springfield, VT, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday April 19, 2019 at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to your local Veterans Administration Medical Center, to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or to 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont is assisting with arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary