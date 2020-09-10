Leslie Carl Whitham, of Farmington, beloved husband of the late Charlotte (Kasmer) Whitham, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Leslie was born in 1930 in Bridgeport, to the late Leslie David and Dorothy (Unwin) Whitham. He grew up in Newington and graduated from Newington High School. Leslie served in the Air Force for four years and was stationed in Alaska where he deepened his love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing. These passions turned into a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Maine. At the University of Maine, Leslie was very active within the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity where he made friendships for life. After graduating, Leslie started his career as a forest ranger and steadily rose through the ranks retiring in 1991 as the Chief of the Bureau of Operations Management and Services for the State of Connecticut. Leslie was a longtime resident of Farmington where he built his home in 1967. Carpentry along with a love of turtles were lifelong hobbies. Leslie was instrumental in founding and the President of the Society of Herpetology. He was always cheering on the Red Sox and UCONN basketball teams. He was an active member of SCI and enjoyed years of antiquing with the love of his life, Charlotte. Leslie and Charlotte built a life together filled with love and family. Together they had three children, the late Charless Ann Whitham, Susan and her husband Peter Salvia of Sudbury, MA, and Leslie David Whitham and his partner Laura of Farmington. Many of Leslie's later years were spent enjoying time with his eight grandchildren, Paige and her husband David Bryant, of Boston, MA, Sarah Salvia, of New York, NY, Alex and his wife Lili Kliminsky, of West Chester, PA, Peter Salvia, of Boston, MA, Leslie Carl, Victoria, Amanda and Douglas Whitham of Newton, MA. During Leslie's last months he grew especially close with his two great-grandsons, Christian and Chase Bryant. He is survived by his brother-in-law Charles and his wife Sheila Kasmer, of Bristol. Leslie is the uncle of Joy Kasmer, Walter Kasmer and his wife Yasuko, Dr. Lisa Kasmer, and Charles and Donna Kasmer and daughter Molly. In considerations of our difficult times, Leslie's family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th Street, NW, Suite 700 Washington, DC 20001. https://www.npca.org/give/memorial-tribute-giving
Arrangements entrusted to care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland, MA. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
