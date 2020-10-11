Elder L. David Cornish, Sr., son of the late Rev. Sampson J. and Maybelle Vick Cornish, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 7, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1937, in Hartford, CT. He attended elementary schools in Cromwell and graduated from Middletown High school, class of 1955. He was a lover of music from an early age and played the clarinet and saxophone in the school band. He was blessed with a strong singing voice and sang in the school and church choirs. On July 3, 1956, at age 19, Elder Cornish was attending a revival with his father, and on that evening he committed his life to Jesus Christ. He became a licensed minister in October, 1961, in the Fire-Baptized Holiness Church of God of the Americas. His assignments took him from Zion Temple (Meriden, 1961 - 1965) to Mt. Moriah (New London, 1965 - 1989); London, Ontario, Canada (1989-1990); Cleveland, Ohio (1990-1994); Washington, D.C (1994-1997). He returned to Mt. Moriah in 1997, and returned to his "home" church as pastor from 2000-2016, when he retired. Elder Cornish was a Christian Educator and Counselor, a trailblazer for positive change through his dedication to teaching the scriptures. His love for God's people shone brightly as he greeted each and every person with "peace and blessings"! One of the highlights of his ministry at Mt. Moriah was the annual Baptism ritual he performed at Butler's Beach, New London, CT (1965-1989). It was eagerly anticipated by participants and bystanders alike. Elder Cornish received his Associate's Degree from Mohegan Community College in Norwich, CT. He was also a graduate of Hartford Seminary with a Degree in Biblical Studies. He studied at the Washington (D.C.) Saturday College School of Religion, located on the campus of Howard University, from which he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Education. He was employed for many years by the State of CT as an employment Counselor and also served as a Chaplain for the CT Correctional Department. Elder Cornish has received local and national recognition by the F.B.H. Church of God of the Americas Organization for his God-given talents and training, making contributions to community churches, urban and suburban communities, and economic development. They included leadership training for counseling centers, community development strategies, City Planning Board membership, a member of the Ethics Board, and giving guidance on church discipline problems. During his long tenure of over 55 years in the ministry, he held many titles and positions. The essential element of Christian ministry for him was winning souls for Jesus Christ. Elder Cornish believed in the importance of developing and building strong family relationships. This belief system began with his own family of 6 brothers and 4 sisters. His grandfather and father were ministers, and his mother was a devout Christian woman who was loved and cherished by so many. He met the love of his life, Elizabeth Turner Cornish in 1963. They were married in October, 1966, and just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on October 1, 2020. They were blessed with three children, now adults: Lis, Dave, Jr., and Eric (Tonya), granddaughters Jazmine, Michaela, and London; 3 great grandchildren: David, Adonis and Leiani. Elder Cornish strived to stay humble and to please the Lord in everything that he did, for he professed it was not his ministry, but the Lord's; not his life, but the Lord's. His mission statement can be found in Psalm 37:23 - "the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way." Elder Cornish was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert, Richard, Donald, Arthur, James, and Charles; sister, Norma; nieces Melissa and Doreen; nephews Allen and Derek; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Elder Cornish, a phenomenal man, is survived and revered by: sisters Beatrice MacIntyre (Ohio), Mildred Davis (Middletown), and Alice Lumpkin (Windsor); Sister-in-law, Edith Cornish (Texas); a special niece, Pamela J. Scott and special nephew, Don Cornish, Jr. Beloved other nieces and nephews include: Mabel, Patricia, Ester, Donna, Linda, April, Hope, Jodi, Laura, Xenia, Gwen, Desmond, Danny, Joey, Steven, Keith; a host of extended family members, church members, and friends. Mother Elizabeth Cornish and family wish to thank all who have called, brought food, or otherwise expressed their sympathy. A Celebration of Life/Homegoing service for Elder Cornish will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad St., New London, CT. A graveside burial service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London, CT is assisting with the arrangements. To share a memory or express condolences, visit: https://www.byles.com/obits
A look at his life over the past 50 years: https://youtu.be/ew3BMROzZYA