Les, 54, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday, 8/15/2020. Les leaves behind a host of family, loved ones, and friends to remember and cherish his life. Les was a musician at Greater St. Paul Church of Deliverance. He also worked for the City of Hartford for many years. Services will be held at Carmon Funeral Home (Elks Lodge), on 8/27/20, 130 Deerfield Road Windsor CT. Calling hours 10-11 and service 11-12, burial private.



