Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Glastonbury Boat House
252 Welles St
Glastonbury, CT
Leslie Cheryl Anderson Scherer, 71, of Wethersfield, CT, passed away on September 8th after a valiant battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her grace, warmth, practicality, thirst for knowledge, and commitment to family, friends, and her community. She is survived by her devoted husband Edward Scherer; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Caroline Scherer; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Eric Richmond; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Janice Anderson; three grandchildren Eddie, Charlie, and Dash; her nephew, dear cousins, and many wonderful friends-all of whom she wished to thank for their love and support over the past 18 months. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 12:00 p.m. at the Glastonbury Boat House, 252 Welles St, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Memorial contributions can be made in Leslie's name to your local public library, the Connecticut chapter of the Nature Conservancy, or the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 14, 2019
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
