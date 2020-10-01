Lessie F. (Webb) Powell, 99, of Windsor, CT, peacefully entered eternal rest on September 24, 2020 at Kimberly Hall South, Windsor, CT. Born February 10, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late George and Frances Webb. She was the youngest of five siblings. She came to Connecticut in 1966, formerly residing in New Haven and Hamden, before moving to Windsor in 2002. She was a parishioner of St. Gertrude Church in Windsor for eighteen years. She was a person always willing to help those whom she thought was in need, and she did it with a kind and willing spirit. She always had a spiritually filled relationship with the Lord and relied on Him for guidance and direction in all things. She was a wonderful Mother, friend, Grandmother, and confidant who could be relied upon to help her family and anyone who needed her. Her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of her family and she will be mournfully missed. She leaves to mourn her only child, Elaine C. McCauley of Windsor, with whom she resided. Granddaughter, Lisa F. Thomas (Herbert), and great-granddaughter, Sara K. Thomas, both of Arizona; and goddaughter, Joann Douglas of Hamden, CT. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private, and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of arrangements.



