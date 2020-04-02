|
Lester J. Michaud, 65, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He had been the loving husband of Carlene (Bouchard) Michaud for 42 years. Born on July 26, 1954 in Fort Kent, ME to the late Joseph and Egline (Bernier) Michaud, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Lester worked as a butcher for over 42 years. He loved NASCAR, playing cribbage (especially with his son-in-law) and always making everyone around him laugh. Most of all he loved his family and adored his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Carlene, Lester is survived by two daughters, Tammy Michaud and Devon Harty and her husband Jerome, all of Southington. He leaves behind three cherished, grandchildren, Emma, Parker and Owen. He is also survived by seven siblings: Mildred Caron and her husband Ron Moody of Claremont, FL; Joel Michaud and his wife Lorilla of Enfield; Frieda Grenier of Vernon; Gilmond Michaud and his wife Betty of Windham, ME; Clifford Michaud of Colchester; Harold Michaud of Port Charlotte, FL; Judy Boucher of Vernon; his sister-in-law, Mary Michaud of Ashford and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Benton Michaud and Milton Michaud. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Sharma and the entire staff at Starling Physicians for their compassion and excellent care as well as the medical staffs at Hartford Hospital. Donations in Lester's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (https://donate3.cancer.org). Lester's life will be celebrated privately at a later date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020