Lester Marlow, Jr., 90, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Blanch (Smith) Marlow passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Born March 1, 1929 in Nottoway County, VA, son of the late Lester Marlow, Sr. and Lottie (Campbell) Marlow. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. To leave on-line condolences and read entire obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
